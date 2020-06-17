ADEL — A crowd chanted “Vote them out!” and “Black lives matter!” at a protest in front of the Adel Police Department Wednesday.
The demonstration stemmed from the arrest of man whose family claims he was roughed up by police.
The Facebook video shows a Monday altercation between a black man and a law enforcement officer; the man’s family believes the incident was racially motivated. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, and an Adel police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the city.
At least 100 people, many wearing masks against the COVID-19 pandemic, carried signs and shouted slogans in front of the police department. Police and sheriff’s vehicles blocked off a section of Third Street in front of the police station for the demonstrators. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority from Valdosta State University handed out snacks and cold bottled water to protesters.
Speakers urged participants to unite at the polls during the election, boycott businesses that don’t support police reform. They urged law enforcement to de-escalate the use of force.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
