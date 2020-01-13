VALDOSTA – A protest against a war with Iran was recently held downtown.
Approximately 10 people showed up on short notice traveling from Nashville and Tifton to support the cause, organizers said.
The event was part of a nationwide protest held by MoveOn.
Rebekah “Gracie” Herring of Valdosta registered an event in Valdosta for the community to attend.
"There was an overwhelming number of supporters who honked their horns, gave thumbs up or pulled over to march with us compared to the two hecklers ... encountered," organizers said.
For more information: email Rebekah Herring at: RebekahHerring_gov@protonmail.com.
