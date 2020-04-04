VALDOSTA – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County is a nonprofit that has been the protector of kids within the community for more than 20 years.
On a daily basis, the agency assists children ages 3-18 who have been involved with traumatic experiences and forms of abuse through varying programs at no cost to the families.
“In our own power, in our own strength, we don’t have the ability to continue this work if we did not have a calling to do it,” Teresa Wright, assistant director, said.
Belief and faith help the CAC achieve its goal of serving its families, she said.
The journey began in a small building on Magnolia Street.
Established Jan. 31, 1997, the organization was created by a committee that included Virginia Boswell and Martha Giddings; both still employed by the CAC.
During its time, the nonprofit has moved to West Moore Street before relocating to Skipper Bridge Road where it is presently.
Ashley Lindsay, agency executive director, said the center started with only one or two people striving to provide a space for children to share their stories independent of police stations.
“That’s one of the big faces of the CAC is to be child-friendly and warm and welcoming,” she said.
The addition of a clinical department to complement its already existing forensic interview program granted the center the opportunity to benefit the mental well-being of its clients, she said.
Forensic interviews are done on-location and are utilized for investigative purposes while the clinical-therapy sessions are long-term and aid the child in healing from the trauma or abuse, according to staff members.
Aside from law enforcement and the Division of Family and Children Services, the CAC has partnered with the Southern District Attorney’s office, The Haven women’s shelter and schools along with mental-health partners.
To provide a comfortable environment for both children and their families, CAC offers tours of the facility to the child and the parents.
Once the child is comfortable, the interview then proceeds into the occurrence of abuse.
Afterward, the child can choose a stuffed animal and get a refreshment at the Snack Shack while staff speaks with parents.
“It’s just amazing to see the growth and to still recognize that there’s even more that we could be doing,” Lindsay said. “I think we’ll always feel that way. There’s always more kids that we can see and there’s more families that we can help.”
With about 12 employees, Lindsay estimated the CAC served more than 586 children in 2019.
The center performed 1,224 child-abuse services and 1,068 therapy services, Lindsay said.
The CAC conducts play-therapy, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy.
The difference between TFCBT and EMDR is that EMDR doesn’t require clients to detail what happened to them, staff said previously.
Counties served are Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Echols and Lowndes.
The CAC strives to meet the needs of not only the kids it assists but also the families.
The center gives necessities to families and makes sure children do not leave empty-handed, Lindsay said.
“I would say the biggest thing we’re doing is building a stronger community starting with the kids, and then, working up to the families and the caregivers,” she said. “We do service that whole family, and I think it’s building a stronger community for our future.”
Beyond its supportive services, the advocacy center has provided Christmas gifts for its clients for more than 15 years.
In 2019, 137 children received gift donations from the community by way of the CAC.
Kids may complete wish lists with items of their desires, which does not always includes wants. Lindsay said some children request jackets, socks and bedding.
With community aid, the agency works to provide those needs and will attempt to include any wants, as well, she said.
“We get so much help from the community in doing this,” Lindsay said. “We couldn’t do this on our own.”
Moving forward, the CAC plans to incorporate assistance programs for people who have endured sex trafficking, she said.
“We don’t want any kid to not have the safety and security of being able to come here regardless of their situations,” Lindsay said.
New staff members added to the organization are clinical director Lindsay Scarpate, case manager and forensic interviewer Kristie Hilton and office manager Darlene Bice.
Raegan Edge will start as a community-based therapist and Kayla Griffin will start as the child and adolescent therapist in May.
Donations can be made to CAC by calling (229) 245-5362 or by bringing them into the office. The CAC is located at 3325 Skipper Bridge Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.