VALDOSTA – A first-time event, the Azalea City’s Senior Citizens Prom is hosted by the Quality of Life Association next month.
QUOLA is an after-school and summer organization that promotes education. The nonprofit hosts the prom 6-10 p.m., Feb. 15, at its building, 115 E. Florida Ave.
The theme of the evening is “Forever Young.”
The idea came from conversations voicing an interest in an event for senior citizens, Erica Hill, office manager, said.
Proceeds will benefit renovations of QUOLA’s building, which organizers said is more than 100 years old.
Hill said the organization is looking to raise $50,000 by July.
Azerlene Williams, assistant director, said her group wishes to have events for residents in that particular area.
“We’re just trying to bring something on this side of town convenient,” she said. “It just has such a rich heritage down in this area, and we would just like to see it revitalized.”
A king and queen will be crowned at the prom.
There will be refreshments, and DJ Five-O will provide entertainment.
Tickets may be sponsored until Feb. 7. Each sponsored ticket covers the cost of someone attending the event; otherwise, tickets are $10 per person.
“The more sponsors, the more free tickets are available,” Hill said.
The ticket purchasing deadline is also Feb. 7.
Call (229) 269-1297, or visit QUOLA open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., to buy tickets.
Sponsors may email quolavld@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.