Programs turns a child into CEO

VALDOSTA – With dual-enrollment programs, early start internships, and experiential learning, students now more than ever are trying to get a head start into their desired career fields.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy presents them with another avenue to pursue their goals, chamber officials said.
YEA is a groundbreaking class that transforms students between the ages of 11 and 18 into entrepreneurs. Students develop ideas, write business plans, pitch their plans to a panel of investors for funding and launch their own legally registered, fully formed companies and social movements, chamber officials said.
This helps students recognize their potential and the power of their ideas while providing them with real-world experience and practical application of knowledge.
Students do not need to have any previous business experience or even have a business idea at the start; they just need to be motivated, committed and excited about starting their own business or non-profit.
“Not everyone has the qualities needed to be an entrepreneur. To help articulate who our best prospective YEA! students would be, YEA! created a 'great candidates' profile,” said Betty Morgan, program director. “We are looking for three types of students to sign up.”
One would be a trailblazer, which is described as a student who earns top grades and honors, plays sports, an instrument or are involved in other kinds of extra-curricular activities. The student might be on the student council or other committees. The students would be known for outgoing personalities.
The next would be an aficionado, the type of students who excel in things they enjoy most and they're passionate about, but may give the impression of average performance in many other areas. They're highly motivated by their self-interests rather than what people think.
The third would be the futurist, a student who may not show much interest in school, but may be taking classes that seem to have practical value to them — shop class, technology or creative classes. They are more career-oriented than academic-oriented.
YEA began at the University of Rochester in 2005 with support from the Kauffman Foundation and today serves students across America and around the globe. More than 9,000 students have graduated from YEA and have started more than 7,000 businesses.
Several students from YEA have been featured in many hit television programs such as "Shark Tank" and "Good Morning America." Many have been profiled in influential publications including the New York Times, USA Today and Forbes.
YEA is accepting applications for the 2020 YEA class. Classes begin in October and meet once a week after school 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday. The program lasts until May. Class does not meet during school breaks or holiday vacations.
The student application process is competitive, and space is limited to 24 students per class. Admissions interviews are conducted as well. The application deadline is Sept. 22.
An informational session will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce on Ashley Street.
To apply, complete and submit the YEA! Student Application located at yeausa.org. Upon submission of the application, a personal interview will be scheduled. For more information, contact Betty Morgan, (229) 247-8100.
