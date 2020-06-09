HAHIRA – The city came together late last week to provide nearly 2,000 produce boxes to residents, a relief effort organized by the Hahira Lions Club.
A Collins Brothers Produce truck, which traveled from Forest Park, rolled into town on a rainy Saturday carrying fresh fruits and veggies for anyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hahira Lions Club partnered with the Lions Clubs of Georgia for the giveaway, which was held through the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The donated 20-pound boxes – which totaled 1,920 – contained assorted carrots, Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, green cabbage, lettuce, apples, yellow squash, oranges and lemons.
Shannon Kingston, Hahira club president, said the food was originally to be distributed to schools, theme parks and restaurants.
However, with closures occurring in the spring due to the pandemic, Kingston said the USDA decided to pay farmers for the produce and give it away to the community.
“The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work while supporting over-burdened food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofits serving Americans in need, and the program is doing just that,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a June 4 statement.
When the Collins Brothers truck arrived last week with the produce, Kingston said she felt chills.
As boxes were being loaded into cars, she said residents were filled with “a lot of tears of joy” due to “the excitement of having fresh goods and not canned goods this time.”
She said at least 40 volunteers assisted the giveaway including Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, the Hahira Police Department, Lowndes County Schools and even passersby who pulled over to stop and help.
Pastor Jay Williams of Victory Church delivered boxes to anyone who could not travel to the distribution site.
Williams deems himself a person who has a passion for community outreach and credits Kingston with inspiring him to be involved in the community.
“I’m definitely a community person. I love the community, I love serving people and I love helping people,” he said. “ … She has such a big heart for the community at what she does.”
Williams said delivering the food and interacting with people felt encouraging. Recipients were grateful and thankful for what they were getting, he said.
“To me, that’s more than the world to see a smile on someone’s face or to see someone happy and grateful for the box,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing for me.”
At the giveaway, Victory Church provided masks to senior citizens in addition to the produce.
The church is a longtime partner of the Hahira Lions Club. The Hahira United Methodist Church, led by Pastor Mike Davis, is a partner, as well.
Davis and other church members volunteered for the food distribution last week, but it wasn’t the first time his church and the Hahira Lions Club have connected to help with hunger relief. The two entities unite for a summer feed program.
“We really feel like that is what God has called the church to be,” Davis said. “It’s kingdom work. It’s building God’s kingdom here on Earth.”
He called the amount of people in Lowndes County needing food incredulous.
“I am proud of our community and all of those that came to support that outreach,” Davis said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors. That’s kingdom work.”
