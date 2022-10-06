ADEL — Terry Arnold returned home Wednesday for the last time.
A law enforcement procession escorted the late Cook County Sheriff’s Office captain from the medical examiner’s building at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Decatur on the long trip back to Adel, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
After the trip down Interstate 75, the procession passed Arnold’s vehicle at the courthouse on the way to Purvis Funeral Home.
Arnold, a school resource officer at Cook High School, died of a heart attack Monday after breaking up a fight by two students, the sheriff’s office said.
A memorial to Arnold was set up in front of the Cook County Courthouse; visitors are asked to sign the guestbook or leave messages or mementos for his family and friends.
Funeral services for Arnold will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Cook High School Stadium with interment following at Greggs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center beginning at 3 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Terry Arnold Memorial Scholarship at Cook Educational Foundation, 37 Josey Road, Adel, Ga. 31620. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
