THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Police are continuing their investigation into a Monday morning fatal shooting.
The TPD has a person of interest in custody in the shooting, which took place sometime around 1 a.m. Monday. According to the TPD, a gunshot wound victim, Brian Johnson, was brought to the Archbold Medical Center emergency room. Johnson had been shot in the chest.
Officers discovered the shooting took place at Villa North apartments.
Police learned there were a group of people in front of building R at Villa North and an altercation broke out between the victim and another person. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Johnson, Thomasville Police public information officer Maj. Wade Glover said.
The shooter fled the scene, according to police. Johnson died approximately 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital.
A crime scene and perimeter was established around the area where the incident took place, Glover said, and officers began processing the the scene.
