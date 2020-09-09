Probe continues into Brooks teen's death

QUITMAN — Authorities are finding and investigating witnesses in the August shooting death of a teenager in Brooks County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent said.
There have been no arrests yet in the slaying of Cenquez Jermain Perry, 17, GBI agent Jamy Steinberg said this week.
At 1:51 a.m., Aug. 28, Quitman police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex, according to a GBI statement.
Agents found that Perry appeared to have been shot while sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.
Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died. His body was sent to a crime lab for an autopsy, the statement said.
According to the sports website maxpreps.com, Perry played for the Brooks County Trojans high school football team in the 2019 season.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI, (229) 225-4090, Quitman Police, (229) 263-7556, or Brooks County 911. This case is active and ongoing.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.