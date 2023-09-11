ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday that certain private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Georgia may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans. These loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration for Public Assistance resulting from damage caused by Hurricane Idalia that occurred on Aug. 30.
Eligible PNPs must be in the counties of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware and Wayne in Georgia. PNPs that provide non-critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply. Examples include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.
PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The interest rate is 2.375 percent, with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes.
The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses for PNP organizations. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #18147.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Nov. 8, 2023. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is June 10, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.