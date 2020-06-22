ATLANTA — Georgia’s prison system has extended its ban on all visitations, including attorney visits, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitation at all state prisons have been suspended through July 12, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Because of a declared state of judicial emergency, all attorney visits have been cancelled through July 14.
“(The corrections department) strongly urges counsel to communicate with clients via the inmate telephone system or by mail, if possible. Counsel also may want to consider communicating non-privileged information via email,” according to the statement.
The corrections department will not be able to accommodate any depositions that have been authorized at this time. Any scheduled or anticipated depositions should be scheduled for a date after Aug. 1, the statement said.
