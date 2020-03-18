Prison attorney visits suspended

VALDOSTA — Visits by attorneys to clients in state prisons, including Valdosta State Prison, have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The move is part of a series of steps the prison system has taken to safeguard inmates and personnel, according to a statement from the corrections department.

Individual cases involving attorneys will be reviewed, the statement said.

Other moves the corrections department is taking include:

• Suspended visitation through April 10;

• Suspended volunteer visits to facilities;

• Offering inmates one free 15-minute phone call and two free e-stamps each week;

• Waived the $5 medical co-pay for offenders exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms;

• Increasing quantities of hand soap and hand sanitizer at all facilities;

• Enhancing sanitation and cleaning protocols at all facilities, and for all transportation vehicles, to include designating additional sanitation officers;

• Enhancing medical screening protocols for staff, contractors, vendors, or any individual entering facilities;

• Enhancing the screening process for offenders;

• Enhancing diagnostic intake screening for offenders entering custody;

• Isolating symptomatic offenders with exposure risk factors;

• Suspending non-essential offender movement across prison facilities;

• Ongoing notification and education of staff and inmate population;

• Suspending all facility tours through April 10.

