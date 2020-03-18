Prison attorney visits suspended

VALDOSTA — Visits by attorneys to clients in state prisons, including Valdosta State Prison, have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The move is part of a series of steps the prison system has taken to safeguard inmates and personnel, according to a statement from the corrections department.
Individual cases involving attorneys will be reviewed, the statement said.
Other moves the corrections department is taking include:
• Suspended visitation through April 10;
• Suspended volunteer visits to facilities;
• Offering inmates one free 15-minute phone call and two free e-stamps each week;
• Waived the $5 medical co-pay for offenders exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms;
• Increasing quantities of hand soap and hand sanitizer at all facilities;
• Enhancing sanitation and cleaning protocols at all facilities, and for all transportation vehicles, to include designating additional sanitation officers;
• Enhancing medical screening protocols for staff, contractors, vendors, or any individual entering facilities;
• Enhancing the screening process for offenders;
• Enhancing diagnostic intake screening for offenders entering custody;
• Isolating symptomatic offenders with exposure risk factors;
• Suspending non-essential offender movement across prison facilities;
• Ongoing notification and education of staff and inmate population;
• Suspending all facility tours through April 10.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
