HAHIRA – The first Princess Winter Ball was recently held at the Hahira Train Depot.
The organizers of the Tiny Miss and Miss Hahira Honey Bee pageants transformed the train depot into a ballroom setting including life-size cutouts of Disney characters.
The event had more than 257 attendees, including the 2021 Tiny Miss and Miss Hahira Honey Bee court, dressed as Disney Princesses, organizers said.
“The event was a vision to grow awareness for the local Miss Hahira Honeybee Pageant and to remind every girl to never stop dreaming, believing and reaching for the stars,” said Lacie Ross, director, Miss Hahira Honey Bee Pageant.
The event was divided into four time slots with each party limited to approximately 64 princesses and princes from the community.
“We’ve actually been waiting to do something like this for a while, being our first event we had no real idea of how many children would attend,” Ross said. “Obviously, we wanted to take precautions due to COVID. So, to host a safe and fun event due to the overwhelming number of responses we received, we had to split the party into four sessions.”
Every princess in attendance received refreshments, crafts, princess training, story time, unlimited photo opportunities, etc.
In order to enhance the experience, attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite princess or queen attire.
Samantha Shorey, mother of Kenzie Shorey, said, “It was like walking into a fairy tale. There were princess cutouts everywhere for the kids to take pictures with. The finger foods were delicious and had the cutest names that went with each different princess. We definitely cannot wait to do it again.”
Ada Daniels, dressed as Princess Tiana, said, “I loved the princess party. I had so much fun dressing up with my new friends. Anna was my favorite princess to play with that day."
Ross said despite the COVID-19 precautions, all of the attendees seemed to have a wonderful time and they look forward to this becoming an annual event and hope to solicit sponsors to grow the event for the community each year.
