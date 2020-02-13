Prince Automotive donates to Wiregrass

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Prince Automotive Group has made a donation of $5,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s diesel truck maintenance program on the Coffee Campus.
Wiregrass is currently working to raise funds to construct a new facility to house the diesel and commercial truck driving programs at the current commercial truck driving range in Douglas. This generous donation will go to support this effort, according to organizers.
Wiregrass offers the diesel truck maintenance certificate program and a diesel electric/electronic systems technician certificate on the Coffee Campus. Students enrolled in the dual enrollment occupational classes can take the diesel electrical/electronic systems technician program.
Both programs qualify for the HOPE career grant, and is considered a high-demand job in the state of Georgia. Students who qualify for the grant could pay little if any for their college tuition and/or fees.
Anyone interested in supporting Wiregrass Foundations, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, at crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call (229) 333-2424. Interested donors can also visit wiregrass.edu/foundations to learn about the different ways to give.
More information about the diesel truck maintenance program diploma and certifications is at wiregrass.edu.
The Prince Automotive Group has dealerships in Douglas, Albany, Valdosta and Tifton.
