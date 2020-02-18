VALDOSTA – With Iowa and New Hampshire in the books, primary season moves to Nevada and South Carolina before Super Tuesday March 3.
Georgia's turn will be March 24, and residents who wish to vote in the presidential primary have until Monday, Feb. 24, to register. Residents can only vote in one party primary.
Early voting will begin March 2 and run until March 20, Monday through Friday, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Voters will also have the option to vote early Saturday, March 14, if weekdays cannot work.
It will be the first time a state-wide election in Georgia will use the the new voting machines, according to a statement from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Lowndes County was one of six pilot counties to use the machines in both the Nov. 5 election and the Dec. 5 runoff.
The presidential election will be held Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.