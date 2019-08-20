VALDOSTA – With an upcoming event, South Georgia Pride continues to spread the message that “love tears down walls.”
The 2019 theme communicates the notion that love will overcome barriers and social issues, organizers said.
South Georgia Pride hosts its annual pageant 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Holiday Inn Valdosta Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. Doors open 7 p.m.
“It’s a pageant allowing local kings and queens to exhibit their talent,” Christian Benoit, nonprofit executive director, said.
The winners will be the faces of South Georgia Pride and will promote the LGBT community, he said.
LGBT means lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
Categories include presentation, talent, evening gown/formal wear and question-and-answer.
Contestants are to focus on self-expression during the presentation segment, organizers said.
“I’ve attended quite a few pageants, and from experience, self-expression allows someone to be themselves and they tend to be more creative,” Benoit said.
With a three-minute time limit for the category, competitors will introduce themselves to an audience and a panel of judges.
Organizers allow contestants to lip sync and/or model in costume. Contestants must provide their own music.
Judging is based on creativity, fit, ability to model costume, speaking ability and music selection. There is an overall score, as well.
While talent may encompass any range, organizers ask that excessive glitter, powder, fire or water not be used.
There is a seven-minute time limit for this category with a five-minute time limit for set-up and dismantling.
Judging for the talent portion is based on ability, entertainment value, costume and makeup, sound quality and prop/dancer effectiveness, organizers said.
Miss contestants will be judged in full-length evening gowns while Mister contestants will be judged in formal wear.
Points are based on gown/formal wear selection, fit, hair/makeup, accessories, poise, modeling ability and overall appearance.
Music is provided for this specific category, according to organizers.
The question-and-answer selections will concern the LGBT community.
The first-place Miss South Georgia Pride winner will receive a crown, sash, trophy, $300 in cash, inclusion in a VIP party and South Georgia Pride Festival Spectacular Showcase Drag Show and a room at the Holiday Inn.
The second-place winner will get $75 in cash and awards.
The prizes are the same for the Mr. South Georgia Pride winner.
Advanced registration is $50 and event day registration is $75. Event day registration is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Entertainment includes the former king and queen, Aiijuan Dickerson, Tonya Marie Richardson, Leona Iman and Ronnie Rowdy. There will be a cash bar with a $10 cover fee.
Benoit said while the pageant is open to the general public, kids must be chaperoned by a parent.
Advanced admission tickets are $10 and door tickets are $15. Kids admission is free.
Pageant registration can be completed by visiting sgapride.com or the group’s Facebook page. Call (706) 373-3002, or visit southgapride.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.