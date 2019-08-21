Pride festival seeks vendors

VALDOSTA – Marking a decade, the South Georgia Pride Festival returns noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, to John W. Saunders Memorial Park.
Christian Benoit, executive director, said anywhere from 3,000-5,000 people attend the festival yearly.
“The community participation is definitely needed in order for the event to be successful,” he said.
South Georgia Pride is accepting food, merchandise and nonprofit vendors until Sept. 1.
Benoit said mayoral candidates will be in attendance.
Admission is free to the community. Residents typically travel from South Georgia and North Florida cities.
Anyone supporting the LGBT community is invited, Benoit said.
Vendor applications can be completed online at southgapride.com for $75. Call (706) 373-3002 for more information.
