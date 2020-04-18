The coronavirus has drastically changed everyone's routine. It has changed my kid's routine as well but that is a different story.
Many people are working from home or "teleworking," including all extension offices in the state. While we are not open to the public due to the social distancing, we are still available to help the public.
If you have a soil sample, it can be dropped off in a box in front of the office. Instructions are on the box or door. We send samples off a couple times per week. The UGA soil lab has limited staff so all tests may not be available or may take a little longer. Routine soil tests are still coming back in seven to 10 days which is normal. Water samples are not as simple so call before attempting a water sample.
When you call our office, the call will be routed to an answering machine for you to leave a message. Our office manager will then receive a call saying there is a message and she will refer the call to a member of the extension staff and you will receive a call back.
Hopefully, we will all be back to normal soon. It is time to plant gardens now as it appears all cold weather is behind us.
Most people that have small gardens are just a step or two away from being organic gardeners. Being that your livelihood does not depend on producing a good crop, most people can take the risk of having a "good" or "not so good" growing year if the produce is organic.
Organic gardening is gardening without using synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. If you have fertilized heavily in the past there may be enough phosphorus and potassium in your soil to get you by. Nitrogen may be the only nutrient you need as it leaches quickly from the soil and is always recommended in a soil test.
Organic gardening requires more planning and personal care than using synthetic fertilizers, but the result are fruits and vegetables that are guaranteed to be chemical free.
Plant your garden in the sun and in a space where air circulation is good. Also good drainage is required so raised beds are a good idea.
Since vegetables require a lot of nutrients to produce, care must be taken to amend the soil prior to planting to provide these nutrients. Soil improvement is probably the most important aspect of successful organic gardening. It is imperative to have a soil test done to correct low pH and fertility problems that are common in Georgia soils.
There is still time to conduct a soil test even if you have already planted. Two naturally occurring materials that are used to raise pH are limestone and wood ashes. If your soil test results indicate low phosphorus and potassium, then use wood ashes to increase these nutrients.
Organic matter should be incorporated into your garden soil to a depth of about eight inches before planting. For a 1000-square-foot garden use one of the following: broadcast four bushels of compost, 50-100 pounds of cattle manure or 10 pounds of poultry litter.
Green manure, which is plant material, can also be used to provide organic matter, if it is plowed into the soil three to six weeks before planting. Legumes are excellent materials to use because they take nitrogen from the air and create a nitrogen supply that can be used by growing vegetables. Crimson clover and rye are two possible green manures that can be used.
As your vegetables grow, they need fertilizer. Most vegetables are categorized into medium and heavy feeders. Some heavy feeders are potatoes, tomatoes, onions and celery. Medium feeders are all beans, broccoli, carrots, corn, watermelons, cucumbers, eggplants, herbs, most greens, okra, peppers, squash and radishes.
Natural fertilizers are bone meal, cottonseed meal, fish meal, tankage, sawdust, urea and many more. There is an excellent University of Georgia bulletin called "Growing Vegetables Organically" that will give you more information of planting dates and fertilizers to use.
https://secure.caes.uga.edu/extension/publications/files/pdf/B%201011_6.PDF
For insect control, insecticidal soaps and natural pesticides such as bacillus thuringiensis (Dipel) are available at garden shops and hardware stores. The old "pick it off with your hand technique" is organic as well.
Weeds may be one of your toughest problems. Hand weeding and cultivation can reduce many weeds. Use of mulches can also eliminate most weeds. Organic gardening is more labor intensive than conventional gardening but if you have the time and patience, you should give it a try.
Jake Price is a UGA extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County, 2102 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta. Call (229) 333-5185 or email jprice@uga.edu.
