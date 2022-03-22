Price runs for county school board

VALDOSTA – Erin Price has announced her candidacy for the Lowndes County Board of Education District 3 seat.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to announce my candidacy for the Lowndes County Board of Education District 3 seat,” Price said in a statement to The Valdosta Daily Times. “I look forward to serving the interests of the students, faculty and staff members of the Lowndes County School System and I humbly ask for your vote and support.”
Price, 35, an emergency room nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, is the mother of three children currently attending West Side Elementary School.
A native of Adel, Price attended Cook County Schools where she was a 2004 honor graduate, cheerleader, and member of the Beta Club and golf team.
“I am a product of the public school system and I believe in public education,” Price said. “My mother taught in the Cook County School System for more than 40 years and my sister is an educator at Valdosta Middle STEM Academy.”
Price moved to Valdosta in 2015 with her husband, Spencer, and her two children at that time, Parker and Reagan. Her youngest daughter, Savannah, was born in 2016.
“I believe in education,” Price said. “I’m devoted to ensuring that my children obtain the best education possible and I will work to ensure the same for every student attending Lowndes County Schools.”
Price is a member of Northside Baptist Church and hosts a women’s monthly Bible study in her home.
“As a Christian, I take seriously my daily walk with Christ,” Price said. “And I try my best to be an example to my children.”
Price also serves on the board of directors of The Haven and volunteers regularly at her church and her children’s school, according to the statement.
“Erin has a true servant’s heart,” Spencer, her husband, said. “She is always finding ways to help others in need.”
In addition to raising a family, working as an emergency room nurse and volunteering in her community, Price serves as business manager of Price Properties, LLC.
“I handle all aspects of budgeting, financing, acquisition and materiel management for more than 70 rental properties,” Price said. “My experience in managing a business will serve me well in making financial decisions for the school system.”
Price said she believes that a well-rounded educational experience is important for students including participation in school activities, clubs and sports; however, academic success is her top priority.
“Academic success is foundational to success in life,” Price said. “Equipping students with a superior education is my number one goal.”
