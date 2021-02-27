Many people plant potatoes on Valentine's Day but there is still time to plant. Farm supply stores and hardware stores usually have potatoes for sale starting in January.
Start by purchasing certified seed potatoes.
These are more likely to be free from diseases because the seed potato plants are inspected before they are harvested. Potatoes from the grocery store may suffice but they can carry viral diseases or they may be treated with a sprout inhibitor which will prevent the potato from germinating.
Potatoes are adapted to many soil types but compacted soils are not good for potatoes. Good drainage is also needed to prevent rotting. The best way to determine your fertilizer needs for potatoes is to do a soil test. Usually a complete fertilizer such as 5-10-15 is recommended. Fertilizer can either be broadcast in a specified area or can be placed next to the rows.
Potatoes are in the same family as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants so it is wise to alternate potatoes with crops such as beans, corn or squash. If vegetables from the same family are planted in the same area each year, diseases, nematodes and other problems may arise.
Cut potatoes into small pieces with at least two eyes per section. Discard any pieces that are discolored or do not look right. If you start with a bad piece of potato, it may produce a weak plant and ultimately less potatoes. Plant the pieces four to five inches deep and about 10 inches apart. Rows should be 30-36 inches apart. It may be several weeks before you see new sprouts emerge.
As the plant grows soil can be piled up around the potatoes once or twice during the growing season. This technique is called hilling and will increase your production. You do not have to plant all your potatoes at once. If you desire potatoes over a longer period of time, plant a few every week. This will give you fresh potatoes for a longer period of time.
The new tubers start to form underground sometime in the spring. Potatoes will continue to grow until early summer. If you harvest your potatoes before they are fully mature they are considered "new potatoes." They will have thinner skins and will be smaller, tender and tasty.
If you want bigger potatoes, it is best to leave the plants in the ground longer. Late spring to early summer, when the plant foliage starts to die is the time to harvest the remainder of your potatoes.
To store your potatoes, let them air dry for a week and then store them in a dark area with a temperature of 40 degrees. This will allow the skins to harden. Light and warmth promote sprouting. Only store the best potatoes that do not have any damage to them. They can store for at least two months.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185, or email jprice@uga.edu.
