In recent years a snail known as Bulimulus sporadicus has appeared in Lowndes County. These tan-colored snails are about three-quarters to one inch long and native to the West Indies. They have a pointed shell. They have spread throughout northern Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
They were first reported in Jacksonville, Fla., around the CSX transportation railroad tracks in 2009. According to CSX, the snails came from rail cars originating from Mexico.
In the Florida panhandle, they have appeared in row crops like soybeans, peanuts, corn and cotton.
My first encounter with them was in a soybean field next to Grove Point subdivision where they were invading back yards and crawling up houses and screened porches. These snails like to climb. I have since had calls about these snails in commercial areas such as hotels where they are not welcomed guests.
These snails have been a problem in my citrus research plots where they like to climb into the citrus trees. When it rains, they come to life and slime and defecate on the leaves and fruit which is a problem when it comes to cleaning the fruit.
They are attracted to water and they love to congregate on microjet irrigation underneath citrus and pecan trees. This is especially true during hot, dry spells. Great numbers of snails will crowd onto the microjets and clog the emitters interfering with irrigation. This has become a problem in citrus in many commercial groves in Georgia and northern Florida.
The snails do not appear to cause feeding damage on trees or crops. They prefer to take shelter and feed in weedy areas, mulch and leaf litter. Keeping areas free from weeds and vegetation removes their habitat and exposes them to light which they do not like.
These snails can be managed chemically with molluscicides. These chemicals target slugs and snails and are different from normal insecticides which are not labeled for snail control. One readily available molluscicide is called "Snail & Slug Bait" which contains metaldehyde.
Metaldehyde baits are very effective on snails but you must take precautions when using them. Metaldehyde pelletized baits can be harmful to children and fatal to dogs and wildlife if ingested. Children and pets must be kept out of the treated area until the small pellets are no longer visible.
Metaldehyde baits are labeled for use as a barrier around many berry and vegetable crops. They are also labeled for ornamental plants and citrus. Make sure to follow precautions and labeled rates.
Other bait products that are safer to use are Bug-N-Sluggo which contains iron phosphate + Spinosad and Ferroxx which contains sodium ferric EDTA. These products are not as effective but are an alternative to metaldehyde products.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185, or email jprice@uga.edu.
