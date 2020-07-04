Leyland cypress trees are known for fast growth and for having their share of disease problems such as Seiridium and Botryosphaeria canker. One other disease, Passalora Needle Blight, has been increasing in the past few years and causing defoliation on the lower part of Leylands.
This foliar disease, formerly known as Cercospora Needle Blight, begins on the interior foliage on the bottom of the tree. The disease has typically been more of a problem in greenhouse Leylands and Leylands grown as Christmas trees. Trees that are sheared have more infection.
Once planted in the landscape, Leylands grow quickly and the expanding tissue should cover infected foliar lesions that release spores.
This basically traps the spores and stops the infection. When sheared, spores can again be released causing more infection. If you prune Leylands in the landscape, you may be having problems with this disease.
Typically, the problem becomes obvious in late summer and early fall when the interior lower foliage turns yellow to brown. By this time, there is not much that can be done for this growing season.
Most fungi like moisture and Passalora is no different. If possible, reduce moisture on the foliage and increase the air circulation. Spores can be spread by wind and splashing and on shearing tools. If trees are planted close together, removing alternating trees may help increase air circulation.
In late May to June, spores are produced on needles and branches that were infected the previous year. It will take a couple of months for infected tissue to show symptoms of damage from this infection. The first signs of infection are reddish brown lesions on the twigs causing needles to turn yellow and then brown.
On the needles, you may see dark colored raised lesions that will produce spores in these lesions. When released, the spores will infect new tissue which will later release more spores.
Meanwhile, the initial infection will still be putting out spores. This can cause high populations of spores and infections which will continue until November.
The key to managing the disease is to limit the initial infection that occurs now. Fungicide applications applied now will be very helpful. Two applications applied 14 days apart of a systemic fungicide such as azoxystrobin (Heritage), will reduce infections. Follow this with at least one application two weeks after that with a protectant fungicide such as Daconil, Mancozeb or Kocide 2000.
This application of a protectant fungicide is necessary and will help decrease the chances of Passalora becoming resistant to the azoxystobin fungicide. If you follow this recommendation, it will reduce the initial infection and lessen infections later in the growing season. Concentrate the fungicide application on the lower foliage and wet it thoroughly to the interior of the tree. If possible, cleaning dead foliage from underneath the tree will reduce spores.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185 or email jprice@uga.edu.
