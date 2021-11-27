Not many woody ornamentals give you more "flower" for your money than camellias.
If you are fortunate enough to have a location that is suitable for camellias there is no excuse for not having a few.
Camellias bloom at a time when few flowers bloom. Early blooming varieties bloom in fall, mid-season varieties bloom in early to mid-winter and late-blooming varieties bloom in late winter to early spring.
Camellias prefer filtered shade and typically grow well under pines in well drained soil. Now is a great time to select and plant camellias. Many are blooming and you can pick your favorites. Fall or winter planting is best because it gives the roots a head start in becoming established before spring growth begins.
Camellias can be found in many garden centers and nurseries in our area. Some nurseries, such as Loch Laurel Nursery, specialize in camellias, and they are available all year. One advantage to a nursery that specializes in camellias is that you can see many of the plants in bloom because of a technique called "gibbing" which uses Gibberelic acid.
Gibberelic acid is a growth regulating chemical that is naturally produced by plants in small quantities. Adding a drop of Gibberelic acid at the base of a flower bud should promote a bloom in four to eight weeks. This way, some blooms can be timed to be open earlier than they normally open.
Flowers come in numerous forms, sizes and colors. Blooms can reach eight to 10 inches on some varieties. Many flowers are variegated, meaning they have more than one color per flower. Loch Laurel nursery has an excellent website to view many of these blooms, http://www.lochlaurelnursery.com/.
Be sure not to plant camellias too deep. Most woody ornamentals do not grow well if they are planted deeper than the root ball. To be on the safe side you may want to plant a few inches higher than the soil level to account for settling. Camellias have a shallow root system so mulch them and give them water during dry times.
If you are planting several camellias in an area, it will be beneficial to apply some organic matter to the area and till incorporate it several inches into the soil. If you are planting a single plant, soil amendments are not recommended. Back fill the hole with native soil. Camellias prefer to be in slightly acidic soil.
Like most plants, camellias can have some insect problems. Scale insects and aphids can move in and weaken plants if not controlled. Highly refined ultra-fine oils can control these pests and others.
Camellias do not require much fertilizer. Organic fertilizers are best for newly planted camellias. One level tablespoon per foot of plant height applied in March, May and July is usually sufficient for plants established for at least a year. If using slow release fertilizer you can eliminate the May application. Camellia fertilizers or 10-10-10 should give good results.
Some eye-catching varieties are Pink Perfection, Georgia Fire (red), Early Autumn (hot pink), Sea Foam (white) and Lauren Tudor (Pink or pink with stripes). The selections are limitless and some varieties even have a fragrance.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185, or email jprice@uga.edu.
