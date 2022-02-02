Price earns extension award for excellence

VALDOSTA – Jake Price received the 2021 D.W. Brooks Faculty Award for Excellence in Public Service Extension.
Price is the Lowndes County coordinator for University of Georgia Cooperative Extension. After earning bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education and zoology from the University of Georgia and a master’s of education degree in science education from Georgia Southwestern University, Price began his extension career in 1999 in Camden County where he focused on Horticultural and Green Industry Issues, state officials said in a statement.
He transferred to Lowndes County in 2006 and has led multiple programs benefitting the green industry, row crop and vegetable production, and emerging crops such as citrus. Price has worked with commercial citrus growers in Georgia and northern Florida since 2013 and has multiple citrus research projects evaluating varieties, new rootstocks and bloom-timing effect on fruit quality.
