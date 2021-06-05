Most biting insects like a habitat that consists of shade, a close by water source and abundant cover such as shrubs. Insects also prefer to be on the edge of a forest. Many Lowndes area residents have all these features near their home and many of you have no doubt been on the receiving end of many bug bites this spring.
There are several types of biting flies. The three most common are the yellow fly, the deer fly and the horse fly and they are in the same family, Tabanidae. The females of the species do the biting.
Yellow flies and deer flies readily attack people and their peak population occurs in May and June. A small second peak can occur in August through September. Yellow flies and deer flies congregate in shady humid areas near water on the edges of forests.
The yellow fly is described as a fierce biter in a publication by the University of Florida. I have no argument with that description. The yellow fly tends to bite the extremities such as the arms and legs. Bites of yellow flies are painful and can cause persistent swelling for days after the bites. Deer flies usually attack you around the head, neck and shoulders. Yellow flies and deer flies are similar in size but there are differences.
Yellow flies and deer flies are about a half an inch long. Deer flies tend to have more black coloration on them than yellow flies. Yellow flies also have purplish colored eyes lined with fluorescent green lines. Horse flies are larger and can be over an inch long.
Yellow flies are most active in the afternoon and deer flies are most active in the morning. In shady locations, both species can be active all day. The yellow fly will not hesitate to enter your house or car and bite you.
The adult, or fly stage of the Tabanidae family, usually lives one to two months. The adult female biting flies lie in wait for a host to pass by. They then ambush their target and inflict their bite.
Biting flies prefer a moving target. One possible control for yellow flies is to paint a beach ball (or any kind of ball) glossy black and coat it with a sticky substance and hang it up to blow in the wind. Two substances that can be used to coat the ball are called "Tanglefoot Pest Barrier" or "Sticky Stuff." A pyrethroid insecticide can also be sprayed on the ball to finish them off.
For deer flies, research conducted by the University of Florida found they were highly attracted to a light royal blue color. Many shaped objects were tested, but the most effected shape in combination with the blue color was a six-inch flower pot. A small blue plastic cup also works. Again apply a sticky substance to the cup or pot.
Placing the blue flower pot or cup on a moving object such as a lawn mower or golf cart and riding around attracts many deer flies. This method was found to eliminate deer flies from an area if this was consistently done. This seems like an odd way to control flies but if you have pathways that you frequently travel, it may be worth a try. Good luck fighting your biting flies.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185, or email jprice@uga.edu.
