Cold has left us alone for the most part this winter except for the last couple of weeks. I recorded 25 degrees last Saturday and Sunday at our citrus research plot. In January that is usually not of great concern but if it occurred on Dec. 2, like it did last year, that may be a different story.
The time of year of a freezing event can make a big difference in whether or not trees are damaged. An early freeze before trees have completely gone dormant is worse than the same freeze when the trees have been acclimated to cold weather.
How cold does it have to be to damage citrus trees? There are many factors that determine whether or not a citrus tree will suffer or even die from freezing temperatures. The age of the tree makes a big difference. If a tree is newly planted it is more susceptible than a larger, established tree.
Location of planting is important. The south side of the home on a south-facing slope with wind breaks on the north and west is the best location. Trees out in the open are much more vulnerable. The length of freezing temperatures makes a difference. Extended hours below freezing is more damaging than just one or two hours below freezing.
Some types of citrus are less cold tolerant than others. The least cold tolerant citrus are lemons, limes and citrons. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s can kill them. Grapefruits and sweet oranges are a little tougher but can be killed in the low to mid 20s. Mandarins and tangerines can be killed or severely damaged below 20 degrees.
Satsuma mandarins and Changsha mandarins have the best cold tolerance of our edible sweet citrus. If properly hardened, they can survive temperatures in the low teens before having severe damage to the wood. Kumquats are the most cold tolerant of the citrus and can survive even lower temperatures but they are not popular to consume on a regular basis.
Most citrus are grafted onto rootstocks of other citrus. If you have a citrus tree, the type of rootstock it is on can make it a little more or a little less cold tolerant. Trifoliate rootstocks are widely believed to be the best for cold tolerance. Three common types of trifoliate rootstocks are Rubidoux, Rich 16-6, and Flying Dragon. Flying dragon will make a dwarf tree if you desire a small tree.
Trifoliate rootstocks are slow growing compared to other commercially used rootstocks and take longer to make a sellable tree. Many trees that you see in big box stores for sale are grafted onto rootstocks that may be trifoliate crosses such as Carrizo and possibly Swingle. This means the tree is half trifoliate and half some other type of citrus. Trees on these rootstocks grow faster but are a little less tolerant of cold weather compared to a pure trifoliate rootstock.
How well your tree is “hardened off” makes a difference too. If you have a vigorously growing tree well into the fall, this tissue is more likely to be damaged. You do not want to stimulate a lot of new growth in the fall by fertilizing with nitrogen.
Trees stressed by insects, disease or nutrient deficiencies are more likely to be damaged. Trees with a large fruit loads are less hardened than one with a light fruit load. A severe freeze just after a large harvest can be damaging.
Freezing temperatures also affect the fruit. Citrus fruits can freeze if you have four or five hours of 28 degrees or less. Tangerines and Satsumas are more easily frozen than grapefruits or sweet oranges. The thicker the peel the less likely the fruit will freeze. Pick your fruit before you expect a hard freeze below 28 degrees. Interior fruit will be more shielded from cold than fruit on the extremities of the tree.
If you have citrus trees that are damaged, do not prune them until they flush out in the spring. Then you will be able to tell what damaged parts need to be pruned. If the only growth coming out is from below the graft, the rootstock has survived, but the tree you purchased is dead. The fruit will not be what you purchased and it will be better to start over with a new tree.
Jake Price is a University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator for Lowndes County. He may be reached at jprice@uga.edu.
