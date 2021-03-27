Lowndes 4-H is currently selling disease-resistant tomato plants. To purchase, call (229) 333-5185.
Sure bees are excellent pollinators and are a valuable member of the insect world, but when they start burrowing into wooden structures around the house they are unwelcome guests. The carpenter bee is one such bee that likes to bore holes into wooden siding or other wooden structures around the house.
The holes are not small either. They may be half an inch in diameter. The bee is big and looks like a bumblebee and like many species of females, can inflict a painful sting if handled.
The carpenter bee has a shiny black hairless abdomen whereas the bumblebee has yellow hairs on its abdomen. Some people think they have a lot of bumblebees flying around the house but this time of year it is probably carpenter bees. This is especially true if you have wooden siding, a deck or some other type of wood nearby.
In late spring and early summer, fertilized carpenter bee females emerge from their burrows to look for places to bore their holes. They prefer soft untreated bare wood to make their burrows. Some preferred woods are California redwood, cypress, cedar, and white and yellow pine. The bees usually avoid well-painted wood, but they will burrow into wood with a light coat of stain or paint.
The hole-drilling process takes the bees a while to complete. The female bores about an inch deep every six days with her mandibles. These holes or galleries can run four to 12 inches deep. The female lays an egg or eggs along with some pollen and nectar in the hole. From egg to adult requires five to seven weeks.
There are several ways to control carpenter bee activity. One is the good ol' aerosol can with insecticide that can be sprayed directly on the bee. One disadvantage of this is that the bees may attack back.
There are also carpenter bee traps if you do not want to use any type of pesticides. These are traps that consist of a piece of wood with holes and some type of container such as a jar or plastic bottle that traps the bees. These can catch a lot of carpenter bees. You can even find instructions on how to build your own.
Residual pesticides can also be applied on wood where bees are active. Permethrin and cyfluthrin are two such products. These can be applied directly to the holes as well. Products containing carbaryl are also effective on carpenter bees.
After a week or so the bee activity should decrease and you can plug the holes. If bees continue to attack the wood, it may require an application of residual pesticide every couple of weeks.
Be sure you target only the carpenter bees. Bees play a vital role in pollination so you do not want to indiscriminately kill every bee around. Keep pesticides away from blooming plants because many other species of bees frequent these flowers.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185, or email jprice@uga.edu.
