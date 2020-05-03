VALDOSTA – In a time of a scarcity of hand sanitizer, a new Albany-based company has been green lit to manufacture the product for parts of the region.
Stay Safe Sanitizing Services was established a few weeks ago to respond to a demanding need of the product, said Anthony Tong, co-owner.
Tong is also the Lowndes County regional account representative and distributor for Pretoria Farms under parent company Pretoria Fields.
With the impact COVID-19 has had on Albany, Stay Safe was founded after Pretoria owner Tripp Morgan strived to keep his staff and health care workers safe by developing a sanitizing solution.
“The doctors and nurses were coming into contact with a lot of harmful things while they were on the front line,” Tong said.
“He started giving it to the nurses and doctors and allowing them to spray it on their clothes and their bodies when reentering the home just to ensure they wouldn’t bring anything harmful from the front lines of the hospital back into their homes.”
Stay Safe and Pretoria operate as two separate entities. Pretoria produces the newly created hand sanitizer while Stay Safe offers a disinfecting service and distributes the sanitizer.
Tong said the sanitizer is an 80% ethanol alcohol antiseptic topical solution and also comes in the form of a spray.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive director providing Pretoria access to ethanol alcohol, Tong said.
Morgan has transformed the company brewery into an industrial factory for producing sanitizer.
Tong said Pretoria offers a product that was created by a physician for physicians and will soon be available to the public.
“I wanted to make sure that I was able to give people in the local area access to it whether they want to use it on a personal level or if they wanted to have their actual business, their homes, disinfected, as well,” he said.
Company staff will wear body suits and spray the solution inside of buildings, cleaning walls and all interior furnishings as part of Stay Safe.
With Kemp lifting the shelter-in-place order and allowing businesses to begin reopening, Angela Ward, a marketing rep, encourages businesses with close proximity or large groups to use the product.
“I think it’s very effective, and apparently COVID-19 is not ending any time soon with them stating that the second wave is going to be even larger in the fall and winter,” Ward said. “What the company is doing right now, I think it’s going to make a huge impact. … I think that this is a good way to combat COVID-19.”
She said utilizing the service will allow employers to move a step forward in ensuring the safety of their employees.
Representatives are working on getting the sanitizer into stores such as Walmart, Tong said. He added he would like for it to be sold at smaller retailers such as Miller Hardware, as well.
He said the company is hoping to have a Walmart deal completed within the next 30-60 days.
“Right now, it’s just about locally who wants to actually have the product in their stores,” he said. “The goal is to have it in as many outlets as possible.”
An eight-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer is about $15, said Tong, who deems the solution affordable.
Future plans include setting up equipment under tents outside of businesses that spray sanitizing solution into the air as customers enter and exit. The solution should land on their clothing disinfecting them, he said.
Visit facebook.com/Stay-Safe-Sanitizing-Services for more information.
