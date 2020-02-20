VALDOSTA – Austin Irby takes on the role of singer Elvis Presley at the Eighth Annual Elvis is in the Building show this month.
The show is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., and is sponsored by Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out.
A meal including a pulled pork sandwich, three sides, dessert and tea is served from 4:30-6 p.m.
Ventriloquist Cole Tucker and his puppets will perform. There will be a silent auction and raffle. Cakes and candles will be available for purchase in the lobby, organizers said.
“The Moody Color Guard will start the program by presenting the colors,” Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said. “This is to honor those of our military, past or present, suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
Smith said ACTO clients die or go into permanent care facilities. She noted someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds and that 80% of the group that’s diagnosed is cared for by a family or friend.
“Therefore, it is important that we offer our services as much as possible,” she said. “I am never going to get rich doing this job, but everyday I am enriched by my precious clients.”
Advance meal tickets are available for $10 until Feb. 22. Admission advance tickets are $20. Door tickets are $25.
They can be purchased at Jordan’s Salon and Day Spa by West Gordon Street and Southern Self Storage by Inner Perimeter Road.
In the Lake City, Fla., area, tickets may be bought by calling Gloria Townsend, (386) 288-7068.
Call (229) 245-9094 or (229) 563-2435 for more information.
