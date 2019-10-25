Presidential Excellence honors VSU faculty, staff

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized its 2019 Presidential Excellence Award recipients.
Each year, VSU continues its tradition of honoring faculty and staff excellence with awards recognizing the diverse talents and contributions of its innovative and active employees, university officials said.
Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching and scholarship of teaching and learning.
– Dr. Zhiguang Xu is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. The Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success.
Xu, professor of computer science, was chosen for ensuring his courses remain at the forefront of computer science education and for his extensive efforts to engage students both in and out of the classroom, university officials said.
– Dr. Alicja Rieger is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Research. The Presidential Excellence Award for Research recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship.
Rieger, professor of special education, was "chosen for her extensive research in using humor for various educational purposes and in teacher education preparation; her dedication to sharing her research around the world; and her efforts to encourage graduate and undergraduate research, university officials said.
– Dr. Emily Cantonwine is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Service. The Presidential Excellence Award for Service recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and to the local community.
Cantonwine, professor of biology, was "chosen for her prolific and pioneering service efforts at the university, community, state, national, and international level," university officials said.
– Dr. Grazyna Walczak is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. The Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new questions and knowledge on the subject.
Walczak, an associate professor of Spanish, was "chosen for continually researching and implementing advanced technologies and teaching strategies to help overcome barriers in foreign language education, and then sharing what she’s learned with fellow colleagues at VSU and beyond," university officials said.
– Dr. Anne Greenfield is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching. The Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning; employs innovative online teaching practices; and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom.
– Lisa Long is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff. The Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff recognizes a staff member who exhibits high standards of service and an exemplary and innovative job performance.
Long, associate director of admissions, was "chosen for her more than three decades of unwavering excellence, passion, and leadership in the Office of Admissions," university officials said.
– Keisha Roberts is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2019 Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff. The Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff recognizes a staff member who exhibits high standards of service and an exemplary and innovative job performance.
Roberts, a data warehouse information analyst in the Division of Information Technology, was "chosen for her untiring work ethic, her pioneering software development and her involvement in the majority of VSU’s successes regarding student retention and access to data in the last decade," university officials said.
The 2019-20 recipients were publicly recognized at the fall convocation and received a monetary prize of $1,000.
