VALDOSTA — Colquitt and Thomas counties are listed in a presidential disaster declaration released Monday.
Meanwhile, in the wake of Hurricane Michael, Georgia leads the number of homeowner claims, so far, according to one insurance company.
"President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Michael beginning on Oct. 9, 2018, and continuing," according to a White House statement released Monday.
The presidential action for Georgia allocates federal funds for residents of Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller and Seminole counties.
"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," according to the White House statement.
The decree also makes federal funding available for state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.
State Farm reported Monday that Georgia has the most insurance claims filed so far by homeowners with the company.
Georgia homeowners have filed 5,010 claims with State Farm compared to Alabama with 1,010; Florida with 1,690; North Carolina with 1,470; South Carolina with 370, according to State Farm numbers.
State Farm claims it is the largest insurer of homes and cars in the nation.
