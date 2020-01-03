VALDOSTA – A change has been made to the 2019-20 Presenter Series schedule.
"Country Royalty: A Salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline" will replace the musical "Once," for the Jan. 28 Presenter Series show, according to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The national tour of "Once" was cancelled and the Presenter Series committee was able to schedule the national "Country Royalty" show for the same date, according to the arts center.
"Country Royalty" features Jason Petty and Gail Bliss in the title roles.
The Presenter Series season opened in September with "Cruising Steady: The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin & Smokey Robinson." The national touring production of the musical "Jersey Boys" is still scheduled for March 12.
Presenter Series shows are performed at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
The arts center has sent a letter to season ticket holders to explain the line-up change.
For more information, call the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787. Additional information is available at www.turnercenter.org.
