Presenter Series committee prepares for more shows

Submitted Photo Presenter Series committee members Mala Vallotton, Cheryl Oliver, Jennifer Powell, Nancy DeRuyter Warren, Tina Folsom, Jennifer Alvarez, Sementha Mathews, Bob Goddard, Jeani Synyard, Lisa Posas and Adam Setser gather during the recent Presenter Series show. Not pictured are committee members Jane Burgsteiner, Mary Gooding, Jane Peeples, Bruce Smith. 

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series committee members prepped for the "last dance" at "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" last month.

"Summer" was the first Presenter Series for the 2022 season.

Tickets are now on sale for the “3 Redneck Tenors,” the second show of the series.

It is scheduled to run 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, at Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the show ($60 each) and the optional pre-show dinner ($20 each), call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.

