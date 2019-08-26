WATKINSVILLE — Dr. Frank McElroy, president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, has announced his retirement.
“Frank McElroy’s leadership has guided Presbyterian Homes of Georgia to expand from one campus to five while offering the highest care possible to our residents,” said the Rev. Dr. Glenn Doak, chairman of the board.
The ministry is a national leader in the use of technology to support memory care and nursing care, company representatives said.
“He has kept us ahead of constant changes in health care, and his high standards, vision and humble Christian spirit have been consistent,” Doak said.
McElroy plans to retire in January. A succession committee, advised by Mauldin & Jenkins, is charged with naming a successor.
“I have been blessed to serve over 48 years with thousands of loving staff in caring for more than 17,000 residents,” McElroy said. “The future of our senior ministry is bright, and I am humbled and grateful to have had this opportunity."
Presbyterian Homes of Georgia serves more than 1,000 residents on five campuses, including two in South Georgia:
• Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community Quitman, a life-plan community.
• Swainsboro Presbyterian Apartments offering independent living and affordable housing.
"Presbyterian Homes of Georgia is a Christian ministry providing exceptional services to enhance the quality of life for senior adults," company representatives said. "Since 1949, its name has been synonymous with excellence in senior living."
Open to residents of all faiths, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia provides more than $3 million in benevolent nursing care and other services each year to its most vulnerable residents.
