VALDOSTA – Families can register children next week for the Empty Stocking Fund.
The Salvation Army hosts Empty Stocking Fund registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6, Salvation Army Lt. Tasha Thomas said in a statement.
However, registration is by appointment only; "those who show up without an appointment, will be given an appointment to return later," she said.
To make an appointment to apply in person or to avoid crowds, apply online at https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/valdosta/
To schedule an appointment by phone, call the Salvation Army office through Friday, Oct. 2, at (229) 232-4724.
Registration location is the Salvation Army headquarters, 320 Smithland Place.
Face masks and social distancing will be required, Thomas said.
To register, a family member or guardian must provide:
— government-issued photo ID for the head of household.
— birth certificates or government-issued photo ID for everyone else in the household.
— proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.).
— proof of all income in the household or food stamp award letter.
— custody paperwork (if applicable).
For about 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times readers and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure that no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning. Guardian Bank handles the fund’s many donations.
Valdosta Daily Times readers, local residents and organizations donated more than $45,000 last holiday season. The Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to approximately 1,000 South Georgia children in 2019.
The Empty Stocking donation campaign traditionally kicks off Thanksgiving day each year.
