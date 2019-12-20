VALDOSTA – Preparations are underway for the Salvation Army’s annual toy distribution.
Annually, the social services agency partners with The Valdosta Daily Times and Guardian Bank for the Empty Stocking Fund to provide toys to families who cannot afford them.
Each year, The Valdosta Daily Times raises money through community support and advertising to donate to the Salvation Army.
Lt. Tasha Thomas, a Salvation Army officer, has been buying toys for kids in the community. Her husband and fellow officer, Lt. Chris Thomas, said about 350 families will benefit this year.
“We’re honored to be able to partner with Valdosta and be the people, the hands and feet of Jesus, to be able to distribute toys and gifts to all of Valdosta and those who are in need,” Chris Thomas said.
The children are not with the parents when they pick up the gifts, which he said is rather fortunate.
Anonymity is an asset of the Empty Stocking Fund and its efforts. The children who receive the gifts will not know that it was the Salvation Army that provided them.
“We want them just to be oblivious to the idea that their parents are really in need and that somebody else had to come through for them,” Chris Thomas said.
“We hear the reports from the parents that they are just overjoyed to know that things may have been rough, things may have been down and mom came through or dad came through and now they have Christmas as they thought that they would have had.”
Valdosta Nissan sponsored 12 families this year, Tasha Thomas said.
Volunteers from Starbucks, North Valdosta Road, were at the distribution warehouse Tuesday assisting with pre-packaging toy bags for the giveaway.
Kishonna Nance and Hannah Wells, both shift supervisors, were among the group of six employees helping.
Staff at the coffee shop initiated a canned food drive and began pondering other ways to give back to the community, thus leading them to connect with the Salvation Army, Nance said.
She was amazed at the nice toys the children will be receiving this year.
“There’s going to be some very happy kids this Christmas,” Nance said.
Volunteering offered Wells the opportunity not only to help residents but get to know them.
“It’s great just to step into the community and get to know what’s going on behind the scenes that we don’t necessarily see all the time,” she said.
Both women said this is the first year they have volunteered with the Empty Stocking Fund but will not be their last.
Other community partners with the distribution are the Outback Riders, a group that hosts the annual motorcycle toy ride.
Thousands of bikers traditionally participate in the ride that will carry several toy donations from Lake Park to Valdosta Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Salvation Army asks for 20 volunteers to help with sorting the toys at the Five Points Shopping Center at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bikers are scheduled to start arriving at 2 p.m. Bikes leave Lake Park at 1:30 p.m.
The agency’s toy distribution will be held 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
Call (229) 242-6440 for more information.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to: Empty Stocking Fund c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
