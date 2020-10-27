VALDOSTA – It’s that time of the year again – the time when a buggy battle pits competitors against one another for charity.
The Seventh Annual Stocked Cart Race is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, 1106 N. St. Augustine Road. Check-in is 9 a.m.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is the event sponsor.
Community members will face off in a 50-yard buggy race that will benefit Hungry at Home.
The agency provides six meals and four snacks to students in six counties for the weekend so they don’t return to school hungry Monday, Tommy Parkerson, a Hungry at Home representative, said in a previous interview.
Two elementary teachers established the charity after realizing some students arrived at school Monday mornings hungry, according to a statement from the parks and rec authority.
Valdosta City and Lowndes County schools benefit from the program, the statement read.
Teams will arrive to the upcoming race to decorate a cart in their chosen theme, and then, one person from each team will race the cart in heats.
Entry is $25 worth of food. Parks and rec officials stated no money is being accepted.
Awards will be given for fastest cart, the best decorated cart and the most food donations.
Participants must provide their own decorations, organizers stated.
“The Stocked Cart Race is not a canned food drive and donations must meet Hungry at Home requirements,” the parks and rec statement read. “The foods must be kid-friendly, individually wrapped and can’t require a stove or can opener.”
The authority suggests pop-top meats, such as Vienna sausages, peanut butter, small boxed cereals, Pop Tarts, granola bars, raisins and fruit cups.
A full list of recommended items are on hungryathome.org.
Registration is available on event day. Team registration can be completed via vlpra.com.
