Predator removal topic of Enlightening Bites program

Pebble Hill Plantation and the Thomas County Public Library are sponsoring the upcoming Enlightening Bites program, “Scientific Research on a Limited Budget — The Predator Removal Study at Pebble Hill Plantation from 2001-2006” on Friday, January 3, at noon in the Flipper Room of the library. The program is being presented by Dr. J. Mitchell Lockhart, professor of biology, Valdosta State University, Valdosta.
From 2001-06, a predator removal study was performed at Tall Timbers Research Station, Pebble Hill Plantation and Pinebloom Plantation to determine the effects that removal of mesopredators of bobwhite quail would have on quail productivity. Dr. Lockhart was involved with this study, is still publishing research findings even today, and will present basic study findings and how scientific research can be done on a limited budget.
The Enlightening Bites Lecture Series is co-sponsored by Pebble Hill Plantation and the Thomas County Public Library. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch. Drinks are provided. The series is free and open to the public.
For additional information, visit www.pebblehill.com or call (229) 226-2344.
Enlightening Bites Lecture Series
Friday, January 3, 2020
Flipper Room, Thomas County Public Library
Noon to 1 p.m.
