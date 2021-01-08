Precinct sees unexpected voter turnout in runoff

VALDOSTA – Amy Crumley said it's easy to vote but it's hard waiting for results.
The Lowndes County Precinct 5 voter had cast a ballot in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff beat incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
But Tuesday, voters had no idea who would win in what would be a close but historic election not only for Georgia's representation but for national control of the Senate.
Still, false claims of election fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election fueled doubts in some runoff voters.
“They say that you’re supposed to vote to count (and) make your voice heard,” Crumley said. “I just figured it’s my duty. Everybody is supposed to vote.”
Crumley was one of at least 1,400 Precinct 5 registered voters to cast a ballot in the runoff on the Jan. 5 Election Day.
“Yeah, I know the governor and senators have a say-so in it,” Crumley said. “If they lead us in the right direction, that’s great, but I think it’s up to the people. It’s everybody working together.”
Poll worker DJ Davis said he could see hope on voters' faces.
“People came in happy (and) left happy with no more than a seven-minute wait,” he said. “It was a wonderful turnout.”
The precinct found itself consistently busy throughout the day, functioning with long lines during the morning, lunch and evening rushes. Davis said the precinct had about 300 voters come after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Mike Hairr, the Precinct 5 poll manager, said a record-breaking number of runoff voters cast ballots during the final hours.
Hairr was surprised to see the number jump, since even on the Nov. 3 Election Day, Precinct 5 had only 963 voters.
With the November numbers in mind, Hairr said the Lowndes County Board of Elections only anticipated about 80% of the 1,400-plus voters.
“It shows the high interest – the very high interest level – on all sides,” Hairr said. “The word had gotten out to vote and everybody’s jumping on there.”
The results of the runoff election are still unofficial and provisional votes have yet to be counted. Lowndes County Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said not to expect an official count until next week.
