VALDOSTA – The clock struck 7 p.m. signaling a shift change at South Georgia Medical Center Wednesday.
As staff members began leaving for the day, they were met with a crowd of support at a Park and Pray in the hospital parking lot and surrounding lots, according to organizers.
An event held by Park Avenue United Methodist Church and SGMC, at least 200 cars arrived at or near the hospital with their lights on before community leaders prayed over the health care workers.
Concern has risen for health care workers caring for sick patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Sayre, director of pastoral and palliative care, said hospital employees watched the sight from a glass window while passing through a corridor.
He said many of them paused to see the gathered cars.
“The response from them was simply being blessed and blown away by how much love they felt from just an outpouring of people, not only from the Park Avenue church, but from all over the community who came to share their prayers and love,” Sayre said.
Sayre, Park Avenue Senior Pastor Jimmy Towson and two others led the prayers.
As prayers resumed, Sayre said people began blowing their car horns as a way to say “Amen.” He said the interaction formed an electric atmosphere.
“I feel like it was a consolidation and well-wishing and prayer toward hospital staff who realize the value of our health care system and wanted to show that love through prayer support,” he said.
The idea came about from a Park Avenue church member who noticed someone holding a similar event elsewhere, Towson said.
He called the Wednesday gathering a moment of joy.
“It’s just a beautiful expression of love and support for the medical community,” he said.
Sayre said the gathering eased health care workers distress and weariness while they experienced much needed love and support.
Being on the inside of the hospital, he said he’s noticed employees who are focused on the task at hand but are still faced with a “higher than normal stress level due to the fears and concerns throughout the community.”
“We’re not exempt from that,” he said. “Our people are not machines although I’m very proud of the work that they’re doing and the high level of professionalism and their commitment to being faithful to their calling in this time of crisis.”
Towson said Park and Pray was an act of gratitude to medical personnel.
“I guess it gives you a sense that we’re doing just a little something to give back to them when they put their lives at risk for all of us with this virus," he said, "and so, it makes you feel good to say we care and we’re so grateful for all that you are doing and for all of the patients that are receiving such good care.”
He said he believes the strength of the health care members comes from God and said people are in a time when they are looking beyond themselves.
“I think number one it shows the incredible strength of the human spirit and the willingness to sacrifice the way they are in caring for others,” Towson said. “Many of us, of course, are looking to God and believe that God is in control and that He’s working in the midst of this.”
He asks people to continue praying 7 p.m. nightly for health care professionals.
Towson said he’s pondering ideas to show support for local first-responders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.