VALDOSTA — Students will have a right to speak their minds, which could include religious viewpoints, at Lowndes County school events if the board of education approves a new proposal.
Lowndes County Board of Education members heard the first reading of the possible student private speech policy Monday evening.
The move is in response to a recent letter urging county school officials to end the long tradition of prayer prior to Lowndes High School home football games.
While the proposal will not be ready for a vote until the second reading scheduled for the Oct. 7 board meeting, its criteria could be put in place as early as the Lowndes High football game this Friday, said Warren Turner, school board attorney.
Under Article I, titled "Student Expression of Religious Viewpoints," the proposal states: "The school district shall treat a student's voluntary expression of a religious viewpoint, if any, on an otherwise permissible subject in the same manner the district treats a student's voluntary expression of a secular or other viewpoint on an otherwise permissible subject and may not discriminate against the student based on a religious viewpoint expressed by the student on an otherwise permissible subject."
The proposal stems from the recent exclusion of a prayer during pre-game activities for the Lowndes High School football game. The Sept. 6 home game did not include the traditional pre-game prayer.
A few weeks ago, Turner received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation stating “the district must take immediate action to end the practice of scheduling prayer at school-sponsored events and end the use of district equipment to project prayers to the public.”
The letter, sent from Christopher Line, a Patrick O’Reiley legal fellow, Aug. 30, was the result of a concerned Lowndes County school parent who contacted the nonprofit foundation about the football game prayer.
Turner said he received the letter Sept. 4, so the Sept. 6 football game was the first football game to go without prayer since receiving the letter.
The proposed student private speech policy essentially would allow students to speak on issues of their choosing — which could include religious viewpoints — prior to a football game, Turner said Tuesday.
The proposal also defines how students are to be selected as speakers in non-graduation events and graduation, that student introductions must be related to the purpose of the event, etc.
It states a disclaimer should be included prior to each student statement, such as: "The student giving the introduction for this event is a volunteering student selected on neutral criteria to introduce the event. The content of the introduction is the private expression of the student and does not reflect the endorsement, sponsorship, position or expression of the school district."
Students will be selected from a pool based on academic achievements, Turner said.
The proposal also looks at religious expression in class assignments and freedom to organize religious groups and activities.
