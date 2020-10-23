VALDOSTA – A community group will be praying for local law enforcement this weekend.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ Come As You Are Ministries sponsors a prayer walk 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
A prayer will be said for government leaders, law-enforcement officers and the community.
“Praying changes everything and the ministry is to help people in a time of need in emergency times through our Lord Jesus Christ,” Stoney Gaskins, founder, said.
He said the event’s goal is to show officers and government officials that “as Christians” people stand for them and are gracious for their work to ensure the community’s safety against various crimes.
Recent violence in communities across the world adds to the necessity of the prayer walk, Gaskins said.
He said he hopes attendees at the walk understand “that prayer changes everything and that you can overcome evil with good. With man, it’s impossible; but, with God, all things are possible.”
Masks and face coverings are required to attend the prayer walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.