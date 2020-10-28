Prayer Walk held in appreciation for law enforcement

VALDOSTA – A South Georgia ministry expressed its appreciation for law enforcement this past weekend.
Gospel of Jesus Christ Come as You are Ministries, Inc., hosted a prayer walk in appreciation for law-enforcement and government officials, organizers said in a statement.
The prayer walk honored the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Echols County Sheriffs Office, Valdosta Police Department, Hahira Police Department, Remerton Police Department and the Lake Park Police Department. Several pastors,youth leaders and elders came out and prayed over the city and law-enforcement officers, organizers said.
The goal was to show law-enforcement officers they are appreciated and supported, organizers said.
"The prayer walk was to stand for God and walk for Jesus to show support of the righteous officers who protect and keep us safe," organizers said in a statement. "Thank all officers for putting their lives at risk to keep ours safe."
