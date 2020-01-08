Prayer breakfast honors past, present

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women hosted its Sixth Annual Founders Day Prayer Breakfast recently at The Patterson.
Keynote speaker was Minister Samara Bunion-Harris from Church of Pine Hill. During the program, the section recognized its founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and President Emeritus Dr. Dorothy Irene Height for their leadership and influence, members said.
The section also paid special tribute to two of its members who passed away last year, Bee Buchanan and Tanyala Calloway. The members' families attended and lit candles in their honor. The event was chaired by Danita Rosser-Lane, section chaplain, and prayer breakfast committee.
The prayer breakfast marks the annual recognition of the organization's history and its future as it advocates, leads and develops its community across the state and the United States collectively. Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill is president and the organization has grown to more than 140 members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.