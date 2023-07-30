MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – A practice drill will take place at Moody Air Force Base Monday.
The 23rd Wing is scheduled to conduct a “force protection exercise” with an increased presence of military activity on base, according to a statement from Moody.
There may be gate closures, slowed traffic and temporary restricted access to facilities. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise participants and facility managers, Moody officials said.
The 23rd Wing regularly conducts exercises to ensure military readiness and the safety of personnel.
