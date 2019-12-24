Practical nursing students honored

MOULTRIE – Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of practical nursing students for the Bainbridge and Moultrie campuses.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations, college officials said.
“The practical nursing faculty and I are so proud of these graduating practical nursing students. These students have worked hard and prepared well. They have demonstrated the knowledge, clinical skills and caring attitude that are the qualities of an excellent nurse. We wish each of them much continued success as they continue their nursing journey,” said Claudia Grooms, Ed.D, MSN, associate dean for the School of Health Sciences and practical nursing program chair.
The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage into the nursing profession, where each student received a pin and a small lamp. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirm, college officials said.
The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s, Nightingale was known as the "lady with the lamp" tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way, college officials said. At the ceremony, students also recited the Nightingale pledge stating their dedication to upholding the standards of nursing.
The students that received pins were Shalanda Baker of Bainbridge, Angela Battensby of Bainbridge, Thomas Bell of Moultrie, Windy Bell of Donalsonville, Brittany Bennett of Nashville, Emily Bolen of Ray City, Jordan Boone of Adel, Ashley Bush of Camilla, Altamese Canty of Blakely, Chantelle Cooper of Bainbridge, Jordan Cromer of Thomasville, Marilyn Dauphin of Moultrie, Kendra Denton of Bainbridge, Sierra Derico of Thomasville, Addison Elkins of Bainbridge, Stephany Guerrero of Moultrie, Jose Huerta of Berlin, Malaysia Johnson of Thomasville, Hannah Mathis of Hahira, Keyunna Meeks of Cairo, Aliese Milline of Bainbridge, Caitlyn Murphy of Moultrie, Angel Musgrove of Colquitt, Knamiyah Nether of Tifton, Tangelia Parish of Moultrie, Markie Payne of Ty Ty, Sharkavin Reese of Camilla, Kelsey Rivers of Tifton, Shantia Salter of Blakely, Erica Smith of Attapulgus, Shayla Snipes of Moultrie, Nyiema Stringer of Cairo, Corey Stripling of Moultrie, Olivia Wade of Donalsonville, Laurie Whitaker of Tifton, Briana Wimberly of Camilla.
The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing HESI Exit Exam Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus, college officials said. The highest HESI Exit Exam award was presented to Keyunna Meeks of Moultrie, who scored 99.78% and to Windy Bell of Bainbridge, who scored 99.99%.
The Leadership Award is given to the student who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Aliese Milline and Shayla Snipes.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Altamese Canty and Keyunna Meeks.
The practical nursing program is a five-semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care.
For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.