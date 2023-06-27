VALDOSTA — As searing temperatures threaten to move into South Georgia later in the week, electric power providers said they are monitoring the situation in order to prevent outages as air conditioners crank up.
Forecasters said an intense heat wave affecting Texas and the Midwest will start to move east this week, pushing daytime highs in the Valdosta area into the upper 90s. Rain chances will remain low as the city’s high reaches 97 degrees Friday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
Portions of the western Florida Panhandle are under either a heat advisory or a more serious excessive heat warning, the weather service said.
In Texas and surrounding states, a “heat dome” has driven temperatures into record triple-digit territory. Thousands of customers have been hit by power outages in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky.
Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation, which provides power for several cities and much rural land in South Central Georgia, said it does not foresee any near-term issues with electricity demand.
“As the heat index rises, we will continue to monitor our system,” a Colquitt EMC statement said.
Georgia Power, the largest electric utility in the state, similarly said it is monitoring heat conditions.
“The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond as quickly and safely as possible, including extreme weather events such as the extreme heat the Southeast is expected to receive,” a Georgia Power statement said. “As part of its plans, the company has proactively taken measures to protect its generating units and prepare them for the high-demand season, including scheduling maintenance activities in lower demand seasons.”
Another item of concern during a heat wave is hydration and shade. In Texas, the governor signed a bill eliminating mandatory water breaks for outdoor workers just as the heat wave began.
Asked if Georgia had mandatory water break rules, the Georgia Department of Labor referred a call to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Georgia does not have a state-level OSHA health and safety worker plan).
An OSHA employee in Savannah said while there are no specific water break rules in Georgia, the federal agency can enforce a general requirement that employers “provide their employees with a workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”
