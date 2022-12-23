VALDOSTA — As bitter subzero temperatures close in on South Georgia, power outages are being reported in the area.
Georgia Power’s outage tracking map showed 560 customers without power in Lake Park at 1 p.m., along with minor outages — 10 customers or less — in Tifton and Valdosta.
Colquitt EMC — which provides power for many rural areas — was reporting two similar minor outages in Tift County. Power restoration times were not available.
The causes of these outages was not immediately clear, but state officials had earlier warned that outages could be caused by gusty winds bringing down trees and tree limbs onto power lines Friday.
