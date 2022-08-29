As thunderstorms roll through South Georgia, a power outage in northern Lowndes County has knocked out power to more than 300 customers.
The outage map for Colquitt EMC shows 310 customers are in the dark in the area around Moody Air Force Base.
Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.
