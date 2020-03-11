VALDOSTA – Panelists offered life lessons to 86 middle-school girls during the 22nd Annual Sister-to-Sister Summit.
With a theme of “What Power Do I Hold,” the summit was held Saturday at the Valdosta State University Student Union and was sponsored by the American Association of University Women.
The day-long event included a panel discussion with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Lowndes County Probate Judge Detria Carter Powell. Major Dr. Nicole Croley and Major Lakeatta Tong, both of Moody Air Force Base, were also panelists.
The group tackled questions about salaries, their childhood inspiration, how to become a nurse and a doctor and they also gave motivational advice.
Part of Tong’s advice to the young teens was to have no boundaries or limits. She advised them to pursue careers that make them happy.
“Stay flexible because as life happens to you, your goals and your inspirations will change,” she said. “Your experiences will get to shape your future.”
She told the story of how she desired to be a computer engineer in the past, but changed career paths when her son died. After his passing, she decided to become a nurse; Tong is now a perinatal nurse at Moody.
Manahan said the most significant asset of her job as a police chief is being able to affect the future of others. She said it’s important for the department to give the community what it needs.
She is the first female chief for the Valdosta Police Department.
“Being in this career field and moving my way up shows that anybody can get out here and do the same thing,” she said. “If you have goals, set them and move forward."
Following the panel, the middle-schoolers walked from the UC to Nevins Hall where they participated in breakout sessions which covered topics such as finances and the arts.
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, summit co-chair, said the purpose of the event is to allow girls to have a voice and speak on their experiences with social issues at school and in the community.
Many of the presentations reflected the day’s theme, she said.
“We’re basically talking about the power of words and how meaningful words are and how they can be positive, as well as negative,” Hill said. “We’re talking about the power of the girl and how influential that we are as women and individuals in general.”
Quita Jones, summit co-chair, said the 100th year of women’s voting rights inspired the theme.
Organizers wanted the teen girls to know that women of the past paved the way for them to be whoever they desire, have confidence and gain the freedom to express themselves, she said.
The summit’s importance lies in showing girls they can be more than their circumstances and helping them visualize their future, Jones said,
“A lot of middle school (girls) look down upon themselves and almost think where they are now is where they’re going to be instead of ‘this is just a starting point or this is just me at this moment, but I’m going to be somewhere else later,’” she said. “It’s trying to help them get out of that mindset and have a growth mindset and not a fixed mindset.”
Hill added the girls learn how to be the best version of themselves throughout life and taught them how people should treat them in the future.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, association president, said the relevance of targeting middle school students through the summit aids their preparation for high school.
She said it demonstrates to them, at an early age, careers that could be available to them.
